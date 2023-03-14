From the FB page of Roman Sheremeta

Mar 14

The US presidential primaries will be coming in 2024. Obviously, for me, the most important issue will be the russian was against Ukraine. That’s the issue that clearly shows who is who. Probably the only useful thing that Tucker Carlson did in his life is that he collected responses from the potential GOP candidates. Here are some selective responses from the three potential candidates:

Donald Trump: “Is opposing Russia in Ukraine a vital American national strategic interest? No, but it is for Europe. But not for the United States. That is why Europe should be paying far more than we are, or equal.”

Ron DeSantis: “The US should not provide assistance that could require the deployment of American troops or enable Ukraine to engage in offensive operations beyond its borders. F-16s and long-range missiles should therefore be off the table.”

Mike Pence: “When the United States supports Ukraine in their fight against Putin, we follow the Reagan doctrine, and we support those who fight our enemies on their shores, so we will not have to fight them ourselves. There is no room for Putin apologists in the Republican Party. This is not America’s war, but if Putin is not stopped and the sovereign nation of Ukraine is not restored quickly, he will continue to move toward our NATO allies, and America would then be called upon to send our own.”

