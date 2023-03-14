From the FB page of Roman Sheremeta

Mar 14
The US presidential primaries will be coming in 2024. Obviously, for me, the most important issue will be the russian was against Ukraine. That’s the issue that clearly shows who is who. Probably the only useful thing that Tucker Carlson did in his life is that he collected responses from the potential GOP candidates. Here are some selective responses from the three potential candidates:
Donald Trump: “Is opposing Russia in Ukraine a vital American national strategic interest? No, but it is for Europe. But not for the United States. That is why Europe should be paying far more than we are, or equal.”
Ron DeSantis: “The US should not provide assistance that could require the deployment of American troops or enable Ukraine to engage in offensive operations beyond its borders. F-16s and long-range missiles should therefore be off the table.”
Mike Pence: “When the United States supports Ukraine in their fight against Putin, we follow the Reagan doctrine, and we support those who fight our enemies on their shores, so we will not have to fight them ourselves. There is no room for Putin apologists in the Republican Party. This is not America’s war, but if Putin is not stopped and the sovereign nation of Ukraine is not restored quickly, he will continue to move toward our NATO allies, and America would then be called upon to send our own.”
Mike Pence said some very good things, but some of what he said was a bit cringy. First the good bit:
“There is no room for Putin apologists in the Republican Party.”
Agree 100% and I hope that all the putler apologists will be expelled.
However, look at : “This is not America’s war, but if Putin is not stopped and the sovereign nation of Ukraine is not restored quickly, he will continue to move toward our NATO allies, and America would then be called upon to send our own.”
Well-meaning, but it undermines Ukraine as somehow being less important than the Nato members.
Pence; and Biden come to that, are saying they will send the cavalry if putler attacks eg: Albania, Hungary or Romania, but will never fight for Ukraine, which does in fact have a similar security guarantee; from the Budapest Memorandum. It is 100% certain that Ukraine thought that they would be protected. Otherwise, why would they make themselves so vulnerable?
As for Stellvertreter des Fuhrers Drumpf and Caudillo DiSantis, it is to be fervently hoped that their tongues go black and start to rot and fall out, due to their constant licking of their tiny fuhrer’s tiny jackboots.
Roman forgot to mention also that Trump in fact congratulated putler when he unleashed his Holocaust in Feb 2022. He consolidated that by bitterly opposing the $40 Bn aid package to Ukraine. His son said that all military aid to Ukraine must end.
Yesterday, Prof Sheremeta said:
“To say that I was disappointed about Oscars is to say nothing. It was morally disgusting.
1. Ukrainian President was refused by the organizers to speak at the event. I always thought that Hollywood was all about promoting peace, but I guess it’s business as usual.
2. A film about the Russian “oppositionist” Navalny won the Oscar for the Best Feature Film. In the same category was a Ukrainian film “House of Fragments” about the fate of children during the war in the Donbas, which obviously didn’t win.
3. Although the President of Ukraine was denied the stage, Navalny’s wife and children were there to speak. And they, of course, loudly proclaimed to stop the war in Ukraine! No, they did not! Instead, they cried “free russia.” They couldn’t care less about the Ukrainian lives.
4. Finally, let me put it straight: Navalny is not a hero. He is an imperialist, just like most russians. He has participated in far-right rallies, alongside ultranationalists, referred to Georgians by as “rodents”, and supported the annexation of Crimea. Navalny is not Putin, but he is also not a hero and not a friend of Ukraine.
Overall, very sad day for the free world.”