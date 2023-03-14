‘Absolutely no’: Trump opposed Putin’s regime change

Marta Gichko12:23, 14.03.23

According to him, assistance to Ukraine is “the interest of Europe.”

Former US President Donald Trump admitted that he is “categorically” against the change of the dictatorial regime of Vladimir Putin in Russia. At the same time, the disgraced politician called assistance to Ukraine “only the interest of Europe.”

As Trump said in a comment to Fox News , the Russian war against Ukraine “is not a point of US strategic interest.” According to him, this is “the cause of Europe”, which should help Ukraine, like the Americans, or even more.

“We need to help and secure Europe, but Europe does not help itself. It is very unfair for the US to pay the bills to a large extent, especially since Europe uses us in trade and other things. It will depend heavily on my meeting with Putin, but Europe must pay “, Trump said.

Asked if Trump supports regime change for Putin in Russia, he said “categorically no.” In addition, the disgraced politician said that under the presidency of Joe Biden, there is allegedly a risk of a nuclear war with Russia, hinting that if he is re-elected, the risks will disappear.

What else did Trump say about the war in Ukraine

Donald Trump has made no secret of his sympathy for dictator Putin since his term in office . Regarding Ukraine, he made a lot of loud statements, criticizing the steps of his rival Biden. According to him, in the chair of the President of the United States, he would end the war in Ukraine “in 24 hours” . “

Before that, the disgraced ex-US president said that Ukraine should give up Crimea and give Russia guarantees not to join NATO in order to prevent a war. Trump also criticized the supply of heavy weapons to Ukraine.

