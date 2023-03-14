A possible US presidential candidate called the war in Ukraine a “territorial dispute”

Yana Stavskaya08:57, 14.03.23

The favorite of the Republican Party , a possible US presidential candidate in the 2024 elections, Ron DeSantis, rolled out a whole portion of anti-Ukrainian statements.

In an interview with ardent Ukrainophobe, Fox News host Tucker Carlson, who has repeatedly insulted Zelensky and Ukrainians, DeSantis called the war in Ukraine a “territorial dispute.”

In his opinion, military assistance in securing the borders of European countries is not in the interests of the United States, The New York Times quotes the words of a top Republican .

In his statement, DeSantis also criticized other Republicans committed to helping Ukraine. The politician added that he believes that Biden is doing too much for Ukraine without a clearly defined goal, and is taking actions that risk provoking a war between the US and Russia.

“While the United States has many vital national interests – securing our borders, overcoming a readiness crisis with our military, achieving energy security and independence, and testing the Chinese Communist Party’s economic, cultural, and military strength – they become even more entangled in territorial dispute between Ukraine and Russia,” DeSantis said.

DeSantis added: “We cannot prioritize intervening in an escalating war abroad and protecting our own homeland, especially since tens of thousands of Americans die every year from drugs smuggled across our open border. And our arsenals of weapons, critical to our own security , are depleted quickly.”

