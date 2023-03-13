VR proposes to define the political regime of the Russian Federation as rashism and condemn it as totalitarian

Tanya Polyakovskaya20:45, 13.03.23

The Ukrainian parliament also plans to appeal to international organizations and authorities of other states with a call to support the condemnation of the ideology, policy and practice of “rashism”.

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has registered a draft resolution “On defining the political regime existing in the Russian Federation as rashism and condemning its ideological foundations and social practices as totalitarian and misanthropic” (No. 9101).

The text of the draft resolution authored by a group of deputies is published on the website of the parliament . In a relevant statement, BP condemns “rashism” as an ideology and practice that underlies the state policy of the Russian Federation.

The Ukrainian parliament appeals to the United Nations, the European Parliament, the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly, the NATO Parliamentary Assembly, governments and parliaments of foreign states to support the condemnation of the ideology, policy and practice of “rashism”.

BP condemns the “racist regime” of Russian President Vladimir Putin as criminal and calls on the international community to join in recognizing the current political regime of the Russian Federation as criminal.

In addition, the Rada calls on the international community to take real measures that will make it possible to hold the military-political leadership of Russia accountable for committing the crime of aggression against Ukraine and its people, war crimes, crimes against humanity and the crime of genocide.

BP also appeals to the countries of the world with a call to unite efforts to overcome the threats posed to peace and security by the current political regime of the Russian Federation, the ideology and practices of “rashism”.

The explanatory note to the draft resolution notes that the adoption of the relevant statement will allow the formation of a unified approach of international institutions to the definition of Russian policy as the basis for its unjustified armed aggression against Ukraine and will contribute to uniting efforts to overcome threats to peace and security.

“The statement will provide an opportunity once again to remind the world of the unjustified crime of aggression committed against Ukraine, and will become the next stage in bringing the leadership of the Russian Federation to real responsibility,” the text says.

Ideology of rashism

As UNIAN reported earlier, historian Stanislav Kulchitsky explained that at the center of the ideology of Russian rashism is the absorption of Ukraine and Belarus by Great Russia. According to him, not only Russian President Vladimir Putin had a hand in creating this ideology. Rashism was created to modernize the Russian imperialist ideology.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Education and Science made changes to the school’s curriculum in the summer of 2022 in response to the challenges posed by Russia’s all-out war against Ukraine.

In particular, the list of terms/concepts has been updated : “appropriation of sovereignty” (in the sense of appropriation, the seizure of the sovereignty of the Ukrainian SSR by the union center), “Russian world”, “rashism”; instead of the expression “policy of russification” the expression “politics of russianization” was used, which more accurately reflects the essence of the phenomenon and process; clarified the context of application of the concept of “collaborationism”.

