Video of Ukraine Dropping Grenade Inside Russian Tank Goes Viral

A video widely shared on social media purportedly shows Ukrainian forces exploding a Russian tank by dropping a grenade into it.

The 30-second viral clip depicts the explosive being dropped from the air into the military vehicle sitting directly below. Another camera angle shows the tank in flames, with smoke billowing up in the air. The clip then offers a wide shot of the vehicle’s explosion.

“An accurate grenade drop into the open hatch of a Russian tank, with subsequent detonation of tank’s ammunition,” tweeted Special Kherson Cat, who tweets about the war in Ukraine.

The footage, which is accompanied by the song “Engel” by German heavy rock band Rammstein, was viewed more than 100,000 times as of Monday afternoon. On TikTok, it sparked a number of comments, including “Glory to Ukraine” in both English and Ukrainian.

The attack on the tank comes as Ukrainian forces reported that they repelled 102 Russian attacks in five areas on Sunday. Ukraine also said Russia had conducted three missile attacks, eight airstrikes and 49 attacks from multiple launch rocket systems.

The unverified and undated clip, which appeared on the TikTok channel of user 13izy13dnepr13, did not specify a location or what type of tank had been hit. How the grenade was dropped was also not disclosed, but it likely came from a Ukrainian drone.

Newsweek has contacted Ukraine’s armed forces and the Russian Defense Ministry for comment.

On Monday, one civilian was killed and four people were injured in a Russian rocket attack on Znob-Novhorodske, in the Sumy region, said Andriy Yermak, head of the office of the Ukrainian presidency.

Moscow’s forces also reportedly used mortars to target the town of Shalyhyne in Sumy, an oblast that borders Russia in the northeast and has been under daily attacks since last April.

Fierce fighting continues around the city of Bakhmut in the Donetsk region, according to Oleksandr Syrskyi, commander of the Ukrainian Ground Forces. He said on Monday that Ukraine’s forces were still pushing back troops from the Wagner Group, an organization of mercenary fighters, and that “our defenders inflict significant losses on the enemy.”

Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelensky, has said his troops will continue fighting to hold on to the city, where an attempted Russian seizure is being spearheaded by Wagner’s fighters.

Meanwhile, the mayor of Melitopol, Ivan Federov, said that Wagner forces are trying to recruit people from his Russian-held city. Speaking from Ukrainian-controlled territory, Federov said that Russian troops were offering monthly payments of 200,000 rubles ($2,663) to fight for Russia.

This follows previous claims by Ukraine that Russia is trying to recruit those living in occupied regions.

