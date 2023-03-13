The head of the Ministry of Economy of Serbia “surrendered” to EU pressure: he supported anti-Russian sanctions

Veronika Prokhorenko21:09, 13.03.23

He stated that Serbia is paying too much price by remaining on the sidelines.

Serbian Minister of Economy Rada Basta supported the EU in imposing sanctions against the Russian Federation and said that the state is not coping with the pressure exerted on it by the international community.

As the official noted on his Twitter , Serbia is paying too high a price for refusing to impose sanctions. He openly stated that he supported such measures against the Russian Federation.

“Serbia is already paying a heavy price for refusing to impose sanctions against Russia. I support the imposition of sanctions,” he wrote.

Bashta also stated that, as the Minister of Economy, he cannot come to terms with the pressure on the incumbent President Alexander Vučić.

“As economy minister, I cannot accept the pressure being put on Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić and we remain silent,” he wrote.

Serbian leader Aleksandar Vucic spoke about sanctions against Russia

It should be noted that in the context of economic pressure on the aggressor country Russia, the Serbian authorities took a neutral position. At the moment, Serbia is one of the few countries that does not support the imposition of EU sanctions against Russia.

Recently, however, the West has concentrated its efforts to “put pressure” on Serbian leader Aleksandar Vučić. Recently, the Serbian leader summed up that the country is heavily dependent on the EU economy . Therefore, “the time will soon come” when the country will impose its own sanctions against Russia, Vucic said in February 2023.

Already in March, Vucic said that he could not swear that Serbia would not impose sanctions against Russia .

