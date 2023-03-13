Resistance forces blow up railway in occupied Kherson Oblast

12 MARCH 2023

Members of the Atesh underground resistance movement have blown up a section of the railway between the settlements of Abrykosivka and Radensk in occupied Kherson Oblast.

Source: National Resistance Center; Atesh on Telegram

Quote: “Resistance forces continue to defy the occupiers in the temporarily occupied territories. In particular, members of the Atesh underground resistance movement have blown up a section of the railway in Kherson Oblast, between the settlements of Abrykosivka and Radensk.

The National Resistance Center is thankful to the residents of the temporarily occupied territories for providing information about the movements and location of Russian military personnel and equipment.”

Details: The Atesh movement has shared a video of an explosion that happened on 11 March 2023.

Atesh noted that its goal was “to prevent Ruscist grouping from receiving supplies in Kherson and Zaporizhzhia oblasts,” and this supply line has been disrupted.

