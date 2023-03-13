From the LinkedIn page of Marijn Markus

Mar 13

🚨 The #Oscars whitewash crimes of #Russia and #China

Stalin and Mao would be proud 👇

👉 Inviting Donnie Yen, a CCP member dismissing

Pro-#Democracy Hong Kong protests as mere ‘riots’

🚫 But rejecting a speech by President Zelensky

For being ‘political’ and ‘too white’

⚠️ Then awarding Navalny, a known 𝐰𝐡𝐢𝐭𝐞 𝐬𝐮𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐬𝐭

With an Oscar because he happens to oppose Putin.

☝️ Surprisingly, Navalny’s wife completely failed

To mention any of Russia’s wars or invasions,

(which her husband actually supports)

Only pleading for the ‘freedom’ of Russia.

Not a word on #Ukraine or #Moldova or #Georgia

Whose freedom is threatened by Russia.

Taiwan wasn’t mentioned at the Oscars either.

🤷‍♂️ No Hong Kong, no Uyghurs, no camps.

Not a word on 𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐨𝐜𝐢𝐝𝐞

🚨 No mention of the crimes

Committed by Russia and China every day.

Only 𝐰𝐡𝐢𝐭𝐞𝐰𝐚𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐠 of the aggressors.



🔇 And silence for the victims

Stalin and Mao would be proud.

Ethics #HumanRights #Entertainment

StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦

