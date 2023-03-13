From the LinkedIn page of Marijn Markus
Mar 13
🚨 The #Oscars whitewash crimes of #Russia and #China
Stalin and Mao would be proud 👇
👉 Inviting Donnie Yen, a CCP member dismissing
Pro-#Democracy Hong Kong protests as mere ‘riots’
🚫 But rejecting a speech by President Zelensky
For being ‘political’ and ‘too white’
⚠️ Then awarding Navalny, a known 𝐰𝐡𝐢𝐭𝐞 𝐬𝐮𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐬𝐭
With an Oscar because he happens to oppose Putin.
☝️ Surprisingly, Navalny’s wife completely failed
To mention any of Russia’s wars or invasions,
(which her husband actually supports)
Only pleading for the ‘freedom’ of Russia.
Not a word on #Ukraine or #Moldova or #Georgia
Whose freedom is threatened by Russia.
Taiwan wasn’t mentioned at the Oscars either.
🤷♂️ No Hong Kong, no Uyghurs, no camps.
Not a word on 𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐨𝐜𝐢𝐝𝐞
🚨 No mention of the crimes
Committed by Russia and China every day.
Only 𝐰𝐡𝐢𝐭𝐞𝐰𝐚𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐠 of the aggressors.
🔇 And silence for the victims
4 comments
The “wokeness” of Hollywood.
Wokeness” is objectively a form of ignorance and delusion. The term “woke” itself, is a semantic manipulation, an oxymoron, for people who are genuinely confused and asleep.
Only fools in places like ruzzia and china think Hollywood culture represents American culture. This is just another reminder of why I haven’t watched the Oscars for many years.
Hollywood hates whites, although i love many black actors, in particular Martin Lawrence. Our society is in a downefall. Immoralty is now standard, conservatism is hated. Donno how this will end, but i hope i showed my two daughters what elites are all about.
That’s one reason why I don’t watch this shit show.