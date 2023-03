From the LinkedIn page of Marijn Markus

Mar 13

๐Ÿšจ The #Oscars whitewash crimes of #Russia and #China

Stalin and Mao would be proud ๐Ÿ‘‡

๐Ÿ‘‰ Inviting Donnie Yen, a CCP member dismissing

Pro-#Democracy Hong Kong protests as mere ‘riots’

๐Ÿšซ But rejecting a speech by President Zelensky

For being ‘political’ and ‘too white’

โš ๏ธ Then awarding Navalny, a known ๐ฐ๐ก๐ข๐ญ๐ž ๐ฌ๐ฎ๐ฉ๐ซ๐ž๐ฆ๐š๐œ๐ข๐ฌ๐ญ

With an Oscar because he happens to oppose Putin.

โ˜๏ธ Surprisingly, Navalny’s wife completely failed

To mention any of Russia’s wars or invasions,

(which her husband actually supports)

Only pleading for the ‘freedom’ of Russia.

Not a word on #Ukraine or #Moldova or #Georgia

Whose freedom is threatened by Russia.

Taiwan wasn’t mentioned at the Oscars either.

๐Ÿคทโ€โ™‚๏ธ No Hong Kong, no Uyghurs, no camps.

Not a word on ๐ ๐ž๐ง๐จ๐œ๐ข๐๐ž

๐Ÿšจ No mention of the crimes

Committed by Russia and China every day.

Only ๐ฐ๐ก๐ข๐ญ๐ž๐ฐ๐š๐ฌ๐ก๐ข๐ง๐ of the aggressors.



๐Ÿ”‡ And silence for the victims

Stalin and Mao would be proud.

Ethics #HumanRights #Entertainment

StandWithUkraine ๐Ÿ‡บ๐Ÿ‡ฆ

