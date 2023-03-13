scradge1

Oscars whitewash crimes of Russia and China

Mar 13

🚨 The #Oscars whitewash crimes of #Russia and #China 
Stalin and Mao would be proud 👇

👉 Inviting Donnie Yen, a CCP member dismissing
Pro-#Democracy Hong Kong protests as mere ‘riots’

🚫 But rejecting a speech by President Zelensky 
For being ‘political’ and ‘too white’

⚠️ Then awarding Navalny, a known 𝐰𝐡𝐢𝐭𝐞 𝐬𝐮𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐬𝐭
With an Oscar because he happens to oppose Putin.

☝️ Surprisingly, Navalny’s wife completely failed 
To mention any of Russia’s wars or invasions, 
(which her husband actually supports)

Only pleading for the ‘freedom’ of Russia.

Not a word on #Ukraine or #Moldova or #Georgia
Whose freedom is threatened by Russia.

Taiwan wasn’t mentioned at the Oscars either.
🤷‍♂️ No Hong Kong, no Uyghurs, no camps.

Not a word on 𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐨𝐜𝐢𝐝𝐞

🚨 No mention of the crimes
Committed by Russia and China every day.

Only 𝐰𝐡𝐢𝐭𝐞𝐰𝐚𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐠 of the aggressors.
 
🔇 And silence for the victims

Stalin and Mao would be proud.

Ethics #HumanRights #Entertainment 

StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦

  1. The “wokeness” of Hollywood.
    Wokeness” is objectively a form of ignorance and delusion. The term “woke” itself, is a semantic manipulation, an oxymoron, for people who are genuinely confused and asleep.

    • Only fools in places like ruzzia and china think Hollywood culture represents American culture. This is just another reminder of why I haven’t watched the Oscars for many years.

  2. Hollywood hates whites, although i love many black actors, in particular Martin Lawrence. Our society is in a downefall. Immoralty is now standard, conservatism is hated. Donno how this will end, but i hope i showed my two daughters what elites are all about.

