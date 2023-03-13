NBU wins Central Bank of the Year award

13.03.2023 14:19

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) has been recognized as the Central Bank of the Year at this year’s Central Banking Awards.

That’s according to the NBU’s press service, Ukrinform reports.

“In the Central Bank of the Year nomination, the National Bank of Ukraine won for the first time, having received international recognition for its effective work last year amid a full-scale war,” the report reads.

The “Central Bank of the Year” award is usually given to a central bank that has strengthened its authority and decisively implemented measures within its mandate, ensuring the progressiveness of its policies and adequate communication support for its activities.

According to the report, this year international experts highly appreciated the complex efforts of the NBU’s team, which ensured the stability and continuity of the country’s financial system in the unprecedentedly difficult conditions of a full-scale war.

