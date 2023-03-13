Kazakhstan arrested the property of Roskosmos

Oleg Davygora15:16, 13.03.23

The decision to take enforcement measures at the end of November 2022 was made by the court of the Astana International Financial Center.

In Kazakhstan, the property of the main operator of Russian spaceports, the Center for the Operation of Ground-Based Space Infrastructure, was arrested.

The formal reason was a debt of 13.5 billion tenge, or 2 billion rubles, to the Baiterek enterprise. The debt arose due to environmental damage caused by the launch of the Soyuz-5 rocket, writes The Moscow Times .

The bailiff service of Kazakhstan has forbidden the Center to withdraw assets from the country, and its head is forbidden to leave the republic until the end of the investigative actions. The decision to take enforcement measures at the end of November 2022 was made by the court of the Astana International Financial Center.

The joint Kazakh-Russian venture “Baiterek” was established in 2005 to implement a common space exploration program. It envisaged a transition to the use of environmentally friendly launch vehicles instead of dangerous heptyl rockets.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...