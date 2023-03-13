From the LinkedIn page of Bucha survivor Yana Rudenko
Mar 13
I am back!
After being banned for 1.5 months, I am finally back on LinkedIn. It seemed impossible, but it happened.
I want to thank all my friends who texted on my behalf and stood by me, supporting my voice.
I am here to share a unique perspective and tell a story that not many people have heard. As a Ukrainian who survived the russian occupation in #Bucha, #Kyiv region, and whose family has suffered suppression for generations, I understand the importance of protecting the freedom and democracy.
Don’t take it for granted
🇺🇦❤️
StandwithUkraine
StandforUkraine
The photo is from the event that my friends and I organized in The Hague on February 24
Three months ago Yana posted this:
I am back to #LinkedIn after being blocked for 10-14 days … Try harder, russian bots 😜
Wait for more new content from me about #Ukraine, business values, and cancel culture
BRAVERY is …
to speak up
to resist when no one believes
to break the status quo
to walk on roads unknown to you
to make the impossible possible
to find the power to smile
to help weaker
to push harder, even though everything around forces and encourages you to give up
to believe stronger in love and kindness, even though everyone around makes you lose heart
to keep your way
BRAVERY IS UKRAINE 🇺🇦❤️
StandforUkraine. We defend our future and our values. When no one believed in us, we resisted.
It is not a fight between russian and Ukraine but between authoritarianism and democracy
✅ Support with a 5-dollar-donation Ukraininian resistance
The list of non-profit organizations that help Ukraine win are mentioned below in the comments
supportukraine #standwithukraine #standforukraine
russianwarcrimes #russiaterroriststate #russia
6 weeks later Prigozhin’s troll farm got her banned again. It took another 6 weeks for her to get back.
The muppets who run LinkedIn need to get their shit together.
One comment
Something is seriously wrong with our social media providers when it takes mere seconds to get someone as innocent as Yana banned, but months to get unbanned. The evil mafia trolls are misusing this feature with glee, while the providers can only show dumbfounded, goofy expressions.