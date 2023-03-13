Hero Matsiievskyi murdered for saying “Glory to Ukraine!” was Moldovan citizen

13 MARCH 2023

Oleksandr Matsiievskyi, a soldier of the Territorial Defence Forces of Chernihiv Oblast who was executed in Russian captivity, had Moldovan citizenship.

Source: statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and European Integration of Moldova; European Pravda

Quote: “After the Ukrainian side confirmed that the soldier executed by Russian soldiers was Oleksandr Matsiievskyi, we strongly condemn the murder of the Moldovan citizen, which can be qualified as a war crime and a blatant violation of international humanitarian law. We express our deep condolences to the family and friends of Oleksandr Matsiievskyi, and we stand in solidarity with the Ukrainian people.”

Details: The ministry has also pointed out that Chișinău condemns Russia’s war against Ukraine.

Local outlets in Chernihiv Oblast that posted news about the funeral of Oleksandr Matsiievskyi in February highlighted that he was born in Chișinău and had lived in Moldova for the first 28 years of his life until 2008, when he moved together with his wife and their son to Nizhyn.

European Pravda’s sources have said that Matsiievskyi has not renounced his Moldovan citizenship after moving to Ukraine; therefore, he had citizenship of both Moldova and Ukraine, even though he obviously perceived himself as a Ukrainian.

However, his Moldovan origin caused a resonance in Moldova: the story of the hero’s execution was initially covered in the media and discussed on social media. It acquired special significance after Matsiievskyi was identified.

Background: On 12 March 2023, the Security Service of Ukraine established that Oleksandr Matsiievskyi, a sniper of the 163rd Battalion of the 119th Territorial Defence Brigade of Chernihiv Oblast, was the Ukrainian soldier executed after saying “Glory to Ukraine!”

