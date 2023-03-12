Ukrainian Foreign Minister called on Germany to speed up the supply of artillery ammunition

Irina Pogorelaya10:59, 03/12/23

Kuleba noted that the delay comes from the government in Berlin.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba called on the German authorities to speed up and increase the supply of ammunition to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Ukrainian minister said this in an interview with Bild am Sonntag . Kuleba noted that the lack of ammunition is the “number one” problem in the war with the Russians.

“Germany could help more with ammunition. With artillery ammunition,” the minister stressed.

“We spoke with the German defense industry (…) and she asked the German government for one thing: to sign contracts. They are partially ready. So the problem is in the government,” Kuleba said.

German aid to Ukraine

Germany has been helping Ukraine since the beginning of the war. But the Ukrainian side has repeatedly noted that Berlin often delays in providing military assistance. An example of this is the delay in the issue of providing Ukraine with German-made Leopard tanks.

At the same time, last month the German side handed over to the Armed Forces of Ukraine two more Gepard anti-aircraft guns and 6,000 ammunition for them.

