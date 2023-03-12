Ukrainian defenders hit clusters of occupiers and ammunition storage point – General Staff report

12 MARCH 2023

Units of Ukraine’s Rocket Forces and Artillery hit a command post, two clusters of Russian military manpower and an ammunition storage point on Sunday.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 18:00 on 12 March

Quote: “Throughout the day, the aircraft of the Defence forces carried out a strike on an anti-aircraft missile system of the enemy, as well as six strikes on clusters of its military manpower and equipment.

Our units of Rocket Forces and Artillery hit a command post, two clusters of military manpower and equipment of the enemy and an ammunition storage point.”

Details: Russian forces keep trying to reach their goals without taking their own losses into consideration. Primary efforts focus on conducting offensive operations on the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Marinka and Shakhtarsk fronts.

The Russian Federation continues to use terror tactics and attacks settlements violating the norms of International Humanitarian Law.

Over the course of the last day, Russian troops carried out a missile strike on a civilian infrastructure facility in the city of Sloviansk, Donetsk Oblast. In addition, the occupiers launched four airstrikes and deployed multiple-launch rocket systems to fire more than 20 times. The probability of further missile strikes throughout the territory of Ukraine remains pretty high.

There were no significant changes on the Volyn, Polissia, Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts. There were no signs of Russians forming new hostile groups. Works on arranging fortifications and positions in Belgorod Oblast are ongoing. Russian forces attacked areas in and around Volfyne (Sumy Oblast), Strilecha, Krasne, Velykyi Burluk and Bolohivka (Kharkiv Oblast).

On the Kupiansk and Lyman fronts, Russian forces tried to break through the defence of Ukrainian troops. They conducted unsuccessful offensive operations near Dvorichna, Dibrova and Serebrianske Forest. Russians shelled the areas of numerous settlements – in particular, Dvorichna, Zapadne, Kupiansk, Krokhmalne and Cherneshchyna (Kharkiv Oblast, Makiivka, Nevske, Dibrova and Bilohorivka (Luhansk Oblast), and Diversk and Spirne (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Bakhmut front, Russian troops never stopped their assault on Bakhmut. Our defenders fought back and repelled numerous attacks near Minkivka and Orikhovo-Vasylivka. The settlements of Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Bohdanivka, Bakhmut, Chasiv Yar, Kurdiumivka, Druzhba, Maiorsk and New-York in Donetsk Oblast came under Russian fire.

On the Avdiivka, Marinka and Shakhtarsk fronts, Russian invaders carried out unsuccessful offensive actions against the settlements of Krasnohorivka, Kamianka, Sievierne, Nevelske, Marinka, Pobieda and Vuhledar in Donetsk Oblast.

The vicinities of settlements near the contact line, including Berdychi, Avdiivka, Tonenke, Vodiane, Heorhiivka, Nevelske, Hostre, Pobieda, Buhledar, Vremivka and Neskuchne in Donetsk Oblast were shelled numerous times.

On the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson fronts, Russian forces are on the defensive. Olhivske, Malynivka, Huliaipole, Mala Tokmachka, Novodanylivka and Novoandiivka (Zaporizhzhia Oblast), Beryslav and Bilozerka (Kherson Oblast), and Tamaryne and Ochakiv (Mykolaiv Oblast) came under Russian fire.

Russian occupiers looted some settlements of the temporarily occupied part of Kherson Oblast. The invaders try to sell stolen devices and electronics to civilians in other cities, towns or villages.

Russian forces keep suffering losses. On 11 March, about 30 bodies of dead Russian soldiers arrived at a local morgue in Enerhodar. Russian military leadership takes measures to replenish losses in manpower. On 10 March, replenishment arrived in the village of Yalta, Donetsk Oblast, from Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Okrug. The General Staff noted low motivation and unwillingness of soldiers to take part in combat actions.

