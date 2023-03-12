The Verkhovna Rada plans to increase military spending by more than 500 billion hryvnias

Vitaly Saenko12:10, 03/12/23

To do this, appropriate changes will be made to the state budget of Ukraine.

The Verkhovna Rada intends to increase military spending by more than 500 billion hryvnia.

This was reported by People’s Deputy, First Deputy Chairman of the Committee on Finance, Tax and Customs Policy Yaroslav Zheleznyak.

The MP noted that changes are planned in the state budget for 2023 again. According to him, amendments to the law on the state budget are planned to be adopted this month.

“Military spending will be increased by more than half a trillion hryvnias. Yes, this is not a mistake, an increase of 500+ billion hryvnias,” Zheleznyak said.

