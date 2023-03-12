The defenders of Ukraine blew up 5 more enemy ammunition depots.

12.03.2023 – Translated from Ukrainian via Google and OFP

Defenders of Ukraine continue to strike at the warehouses with weapons and the bases of the Russian army in the territories of Ukraine temporarily occupied by the occupiers. During the week (from March 6 to March 12), the Ukrainian military destroyed five warehouses with ammunition, in addition, the fighters hit seven bases or command posts of the Russians.

This was announced on Sunday, March 12, in the Telegram channel “Armed Forces of Ukraine. War against the occupiers.” They published a map of the “demilitarization” of the “second army of the world.”

As noted, the strikes were among the occupiers in the Donetsk region, Kherson region and in the Zaporozhye region:

– Melitopol (district), Zaporozhye region – minus the base;

– Berdyansk, Zaporizhia region – hitting the base;

– Kherson region – minus 3 BC and 2 bases;

– Energodar, Zaporozhye region – minus the base;

– Shakhtersk, Donetsk region – hitting the base;

– Volnovakha, Donetsk region – minus the base;

– Kakhovskiy district – minus BK;

– Mariupol – to be confirmed;

– Pohovsky district, Zaporozhye region – minus BK.

It should be noted that, according to the First Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Lieutenant-General Oleksandr Pavlyuk, over the past week (from March 6 to March 12), Russian troops lost about 5970 people in Ukraine . Also, the Ukrainian defenders destroyed 338 units of weapons and military equipment of the enemy.

And the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that about 1090 invaders were eliminated in Ukraine over the past day alone . In total, since the beginning of the large-scale invasion, the Russian Federation has already lost about 159,090 of its military.

As OBOZREVATEL reported, on March 12, the Ukrainian Defense Forces eliminated about 239 invaders in the Bakhmut direction (Donetsk region), and another 293 enemy soldiers were injured . Russian soldiers are trying to break through our defenses, but the defenders continue a fierce confrontation.

