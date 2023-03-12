Russian military death toll in Ukraine rises to 159,090

INFOGRAPHICS

12.03.2023 09:00

From February 24, 2022 to March 12, 2023, the Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated about 159,090 Russian military personnel, including 1,090 soldiers over the past day.

This is stated in the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published on Facebook.

Moreover, the Ukrainian troops destroyed 3,466 (+8 over the past day) enemy tanks, 6,769 (+7) armored personnel vehicles, 2,487 (+4) artillery systems, 493 MLRS, 259 (+2) air defense systems, 304 aircraft, 289 helicopters, 2,108 operational-tactical UAVs, 907 cruise missiles, 18 ships/boats, 5,348 (+4) vehicles and fuel tanks, 242 special equipment units.

As reported, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine launched six strikes on the Russian personnel and military equipment clusters over the past day.

