Russian infantry sent to assault with sticks instead of weapons (photo)

Yana Stavskaya19:46, 12.03.23

In the east, cases have become more frequent when the Russian leadership actually sends the occupiers to the so-called “meat” assaults.

Russian infantrymen went to storm the Ukrainian positions with sticks. Public figure Serhiy Sternenko published on social networks the corresponding frame, made with the help of a drone of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the photo – already dead invaders. In their hands, the invaders held not machine guns, but sticks.

In the Bakhmut direction, cases have become more frequent when the Russian leadership actually sends the occupiers to “slaughter”. Such infantry is driven across open areas without the support of heavy equipment. Because the fields are strewn with the corpses of Russian soldiers .

According to columnist Alexander Kovalenko, “meat assaults” are mainly designed to confuse the enemy – the Armed Forces of Ukraine – in an allegedly new offensive in a specific area at the cost of their own losses. In fact, the Russian Federation thus simply destroys its army. “In the Zaporozhye region, they tried to carry out such assault actions in the direction of Orekhov. It was an imitation, when only the infantry component was used, with minimal use of equipment, AFVs. At the same time, almost all of them were destroyed. This was an imitation – a distraction,” he said Kovalenko.

t.me/ssternenko

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...