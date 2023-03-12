“Fascists!”: A crowd of Russians “poisoned” Ukrainians during protests in the Czech Republic (video)

Yana Stavskaya20:26, 12.03.23

The action was initiated by the Russians as a response to the action of Ukrainian refugees.

Pro-Russian protests took place in Prague on 12 March . People with tricolors and in the form of “Wagnerites” tried to provoke the participants of the pro-Ukrainian action, which took place in the same place at the same time.

Participants in the pro-Russian protests, holding the flags of Russia and the symbols of the unrecognized “republics”, chanted under the administrative buildings of the Czech Republic: “Ukrainians, it’s time for you to go home.”

According to the Russian propagandists themselves, the action was initiated by the Russians as a response to the action of Ukrainian refugees.

In a video published by the Russian media, a column of men with tricolors tried to shout over people on the other side of the street with Ukrainian symbols with exclamations: “Fascists.”

https://www.unian.net/player/IRHsDgwuPro-Russian rally in the Czech Republic

A man in the uniform of “Wagnerites” and with stripes of the Russian swastika on his backpack also got into the lens.

Photo from propagandist resources

Russians abroad support Putin – what is known

According to the latest polls, the majority of the Russian population supports Putin’s actions and the massacres of Ukrainians .

At the same time, the Russians, who were lucky enough to leave the territory of their homeland and go to the civilized world, are disguised as “pacifists.” Ukrainians regularly become victims of their violence .

As early as last year, President Volodymyr Zelensky urged the West to restrict the entry of Russian citizens into Europe, to which Putin’s so-called “opposition” angrily reacted, because Russians, they say, cannot pose a danger to the countries they enter.

Pro-Russian protests – GUR warned of provocations

In February, the GUR warned of the intentions of the Russian special services to engulf Europe in a wave of protests in the near future . These actions are aimed primarily at promoting pro-Russian sentiments, provoking unrest in connection with sanctions against Russia and military assistance for Ukraine.

On March 12 , another rally of pro-Russian forces took place in the center of Chisinau against the alleged increase in utility tariffs. Participants chanted: “We are Christians” and “No to dictatorship.”

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...