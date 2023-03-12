Armed Forces of Ukraine “grind” Russian forces near Bakhmut, which would be enough to march on Kyiv – expert

Yana Stavskaya19:18, 12.03.23

In total, 50,000 Russian invaders were killed or wounded in the battles for a small piece of territory.

Russia continues to suffer heavy losses in the Bakhmut direction . According to Defense Express expert Ivan Kirichevskiy, as many military personnel were destroyed on this sector of the front as Russia would have had enough for another trip to Kyiv.

On the air of Espresso , Kirichevsky noted that the Armed Forces of Ukraine had “ground” up to 50,000 military personnel of the Russian Federation. This would be quite enough for the enemy for another strategic offensive operation.

“50 thousand invaders killed or wounded and up to 200 tanks. Roughly speaking, if these troops had not been destroyed, then the Russians could have used them for a second attack on Kiev. The success that is now being laid down for planning a counteroffensive can be unexpectedly large and swift than it seems now,” the expert emphasized.

According to one of Kirichevskiy’s scenarios, there is every reason to believe that the Russians will be stuck in the positions they managed to capture “for a long time and they will continue to be crushed.”

“As long as there is an opportunity, Bakhmut will keep organized,” Kirichevsky summed up.

War in Ukraine – the situation near Bakhmut

In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy does not leave attempts to capture the city of Bakhmut. Our defenders repelled enemy attacks in the areas of the settlements of Minkovka and Orekhovo-Vasilyevka. In particular, Orekhovo-Vasilyevka, Bogdanovka, Bakhmut, Chasov Yar, Kurdyumovka, Druzhba, Maiorsk and New York of the Donetsk region were subjected to enemy shelling.

In total, the Russian occupiers are concentrating their main efforts on conducting offensive operations in the Limansky, Bakhmutsky, Avdeevsky, Maryinsky and Miners directions.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine are worried that because of the shooting through of supply routes in Bakhmut, the situation as with Debaltseve may repeat itself – when all routes were cut off, and the exit of troops could endanger the entire column.

According to Western estimates, in the very battles for Bakhmut, the Russian invaders lost up to 30 thousand manpower , not counting the destroyed equipment. Wagner forces suffered the greatest losses.

