“Where is Bandera hiding?!”: priest spoke about brutal torture in Russian captivity (video)

Father Vasily noted that the Russians were ruthless to their captives – they beat them with current and stuffed nails under their nails.

The rector of the Odessa Holy Trinity Church of the OCU, Vasily Vyrozub, was taken prisoner by Russia at the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation, when he was heading with an evacuation brigade to Snake Island for the bodies of allegedly dead defenders of Ukraine. The Russians tortured the clergyman and asked absurd questions.

Father Vasily told TSN that there were only three priests on the Sapphire rescue ship. The invaders promised to give a corridor for the humanitarian mission, but instead they seized the ship with the crew. The priest said that the prisoners in the temporarily occupied Crimea were brutally tortured by the Russians, and also asked absurd questions.

“Until the last moment, they did not believe that the chaplain and the priest could not work with the SBU. One question, the second, the third… One of the questions: “Do you know the place or have information about the whereabouts of Bandera?” Father Vasily said.

In addition, he said that later the captives were transferred to the Belgorod region, where they continued to brutally torture – Ukrainians were shocked, stuffed nails under their nails, and also kept without food, water and sleep.

Liberation of Serpent’s Island – what is known

On February 24, 2022, the Russian army stormed the island. Ukrainian border guards and the military were trapped. The Russians demanded that the Ukrainians surrender and threatened them with death. Then one of the Ukrainian defenders said “Russian warship, go to ***”.

On February 26, 2022, it became known that the Ukrainian military had surrendered , and the Russian army had captured Snake Island .

After prolonged attacks on Zmeinoye, the Ukrainian military was able to drive the invaders off the island , and in July 2022, the Ukrainian Armed Forces planted the flag of Ukraine on Zmeinoye .

As of November 2022, 30 defenders of Zmeinoy were released from Russian captivity. On December 25, 2022, three more fighters returned home .

