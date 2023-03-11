WAR UPDATE

From the FB page of The Heartbeat of Ukraine

3/10/23

Day 380 of a 3-day war. Kyiv still stands and Russia is still a terrorist state.

156,990 (+870) enemy soldiers have been neutralized. (This number will be updated in the morning ESTO

What’s going on in Bakhmut: Bakhmut Holds.

📌”Bakhmut is still the hottest spot on the front line, with 20 of the 188 attacks of the entire Bakhmut direction this day coming directly at the town of Bakhmut,” said Serhii Cherevatyi, spokesperson for the eastern grouping of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

📌Cherevatyi also said a third wave of fighters from the Wagner private military company fighting in the area are being replaced by Russia’s regular army.

📌 “The first wave, which began last February, consisted of professional military, people associated with the FSB and the Interior Ministry. The second wave of Wagner consisted of those mobilized from prisons, who were almost all wiped out during the so-called ‘meat assaults,’ when Wagner tried to break through the defenses with live fire,” he said.

📌”Now we see the replacement of Wagner’s group by the regular army. This is probably due to Prigozhin’s conflict with the leadership of the Russian army,” he added.

📌Over the past day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled the attacks of the occupiers on the city of Bakhmut and the village of Ivankivske nearby; the hospitals in occupied Berdiansk are full of wounded Russians.

🔘Russian forces carried out 7 attacks on different locations in Sumy Oblast. The oblast was hit with 54 rockets, 100 grenade-launcher projectiles, 84 machine-gun rifle cartridges, 4 machine-gun rounds. The Russians also deployed UAVs to drop 2 explosive devices.

Operational Report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

👉During the day, the Air Force of the Defense Forces of Ukraine carried out five strikes on clusters of Russian personnel and equipment, as well as one strike on the position of occupiers’ anti-aircraft missile systems. Units of Rocket Forces and Artillery hit three clusters of Russian manpower.

👉The Russian aggressors carried out 23 air strikes and 4 missile strikes on the cities of Kostiantynivka and Sloviansk in Donetsk Oblast. Civilians have been injured and civilian infrastructure and residential buildings damaged. In addition, the occupiers fired 23 times from multiple-launch rocket systems.

👉The Russians do not cease their attempts to enter the administrative border of Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts. The main efforts are focused on conducting offensive operations on the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Marinka, and Shakhtarsk fronts.

👉On the Volyn, Polissia, Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, the situation has not changed significantly. During the day, the Russians carried out mortar and artillery shelling of Yeline in Chernihiv Oblast, Znob-Novhorodske, Seredyna-Buda and Atynske in Sumy Oblast and Ambarne, Kamianka, Novomlynsk, Dvorichna and Zapadne in Kharkiv Oblast.

👉On the Lyman front, the Russians are trying to break through the defence of Ukrainian troops. Artillery shelling was recorded, in particular, near Hrianykivka, Kyslivka, Krokhmalne and Berestove in Kharkiv Oblast, Chervonopopivka and Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast, as well as Dibrova, Spirne, Rozdolivka and Yahidne in Donetsk Oblast.

👉On the Bakhmut front, the occupiers did not cease their advances; Ukrainian defenders repelled numerous attacks in the areas of the settlements of Ivanivske and Bakhmut. The settlements of Vasiukivka, Zaliznianske, Bakhmut, Ivanivske, Bohdanivka, Hryhorivka, Bila Hora, Druzhba and Zalizne in Donetsk Oblast were shelled.

👉On the Avdiivka, Marinka and Shakhtarsk fronts, the Russians failed to advance in the areas of Kamianka, Avdiivka, Sieverne, Vodiane, Pervomaiske, Nevelske, Krasnohorivka, Marinka and Novomykhailivka in Donetsk Oblast. The settlements of Krasnohorivka, Kamianka, Avdiivka, Vodiane, Marinka, Heorhiivka, Novomykhailivka and Vuhledar were shelled. The Russian occupiers also dropped aerosol grenades of the K-51 type in the area of Sieverne, Vodiane, and Nevelske.

👉On the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson fronts, the Russians conducted defensive operations. The areas of Malynivka, Huliaipole, Bilohiria, Mala Tokmachka, Huliaipilske, Kamianske and Zaporizke in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, as well as Havrylivka, Dudchany, Kherson, Beryslav, Vesele, Antonivka, Berehove and Veletenske in Kherson Oblast were shelled.

👉In local occupation administrations and houses of culture in the settlements of Yasynuvata, Zhdanivka, Khartsyzk, Amvrosiivka of the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk Oblast, the so-called “authority” organized the handing over of party tickets of the Russian political party Edinaya Rossiya [United Russia – ed.] to local collaborators.

👉The Russians continue to suffer losses. As a result of attacks on the city of Berdiansk, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, local medical facilities are overflowing with wounded Russian occupiers. In particular, all female patients were discharged from the gynecological ward and 30 wounded Russians were admitted. Eighty seriously wounded invaders were placed in the surgical and ENT departments.

From the Institute for the Study of War:

📍US intelligence warned that individuals with ties to Russian intelligence may be planning to attempt to instigate an insurrection in Moldova. CNN reported on March 10 that White House officials believe that Russian intelligence-linked individuals are planning to stage protests against the Moldovan government with the intent of fomenting a “manufactured insurrection” to install a pro-Russian administration in Moldova.

📍Russian forces continue to establish defensive lines in rear areas far from current frontlines and areas in Russia that will likely never see fighting. Belgorod Oblast Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov claimed on March 9 that Russian authorities finished constructing the “zasechnaya line” of fortifications along Belgorod Oblast’s border with Ukraine

📍Russian Commissioner on Children’s Rights, Maria Lvova-Belova, confirmed that the Russian government is using a variety of schemes to deport Ukrainian children to Russia in a comment that was apparently meant to disprove Western allegations of the illegality of these actions. In a Telegram post published on March 10, Lvova-Belova accused the West of artificially manufacturing fear regarding the deportation and forced adoption of Ukrainian children and claimed that children came to occupied areas of Ukraine and Russian territory “voluntarily” and can return to their families.[

🔥What’s on Fire in Russia?

Another day, another fire in Russia. This time at a plastic factory. The factor is located in the village of the Kolyubinko near Moscow. 5,000 square feet on fire. The roof of the building collapsed.

🔘Military and civilian mourners gathered at the golden-domed St. Michael’s Monastery, many of them bringing flowers to pay their last respects to Dmytro Kotsiubaylo, (Da Vinci) who died at the age of 27. The Orthodox church reached full capacity, so hundreds of people listened in to the ceremony from the courtyard outside. RIP hero.

🔘Thousands protested in Tbilisi for two nights, prompting Georgia’s parliament to formally revoked a controversial “foreign influence” bill on Friday. There were concerns that it resembled Russian laws used to stifle political dissent. Way to go Georgian protesters!!!!

🔘Volodymyr Tolkach, Ukraine’s Ambassador to Serbia, has said that diplomats are working to organise a meeting between Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

–When asked to comment on Vučić’s claim that the two presidents have not spoken in a long time, the Ukrainian ambassador said that “perhaps the diplomats haven’t done everything they had to do to make sure this conversation takes place.”

–“But the current situation is not conducive to this conversation, because concrete issues that would have to be discussed have to be well thought-out in light of the current situation in Ukraine,” Tolkach added.

–He confirmed that the diplomatic corps were asked to orgainse a meeting between the Serbian and Ukrainian presidents, “and we are working on it”

🔘Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin stated that Finland could, along with other allies, consider providing Ukraine with fighter jets.

–Sanna Marin said that such a discussion could be raised in Finland, especially since the country itself buys the latest fighters to replace those it has now.

–“I think we could discuss F/A-18 Hornets [combat aircrafts – ed.] – whether it would be possible to offer them to Ukraine, what training is needed for this,” the prime minister said.

–She stressed that so far all conversations about fighter jets are at the initial stage and broad cooperation between Western allies will be required on this issue.

🍿Tonight’s edition of the Russians are absurd and morally bankrupt. The theme for tonight is: But look what the U.S. did!

🔘As seen posted on the Russian Embassy, US page: “On The bombings of Tokyo, Dresden, and other peaceful cities are part and parcel of the American historical traditions of warfare.

❗️The mass killings of civilians in the enemy country are considered acceptable if they pay off in military terms and intimidate the enemy.” Never mind that the US was not the aggressor.🙄

🔘Anatoly Antonov: “The U.S. is justifying its policy of “hellish” sanctions against foreign competitors with high-sounding, but pseudo-plausible pretexts.

It’s clear that this is all about just self-interest: to provide artificial market advantages for itself & squeeze out rivals.”

🔘Anatoly Antonov: “The Russian economy has withstood this literally unprecedented and comprehensive onslaught of sanctions.

No Russian market collapse has occurred.” Well then. I guess the sanctions weren’t so hellish after all!

🔘Anatoly Antonov: U.S. is trying to punish us for such an unheard-of audacity as defending the fundamental interests of national security.

❗️The U.S., believing in its own impunity, does not disdain anything to keep its elusive geo-economic dominance. ” Word salad. 🤥🤥🤥 Their national security???

🔘Russian Propagandist Zakarova: “We see what filters the US media has for its own people. Not a single word can reach an American without very strict censorship (self-censorship) in the American media.” She’s a little confused. I think she meant to say Russian media. 😵‍💫🤡

That's it for tonight folks. Keep those prayers and words of support coming for our Ukrainian friends. Find ways to help!

Reported by: Christine M. Stuermer

