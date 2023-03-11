Ukraine and allies discussed the need of the Armed Forces of Ukraine for long-range systems

Vitaly Saenko15:29, 03/11/23

A meeting of the Contact Group for the Defense of Ukraine at the level of national directors for armaments of the partner states was held.

The National Armaments Directors of Ukraine and Allied countries discussed the need for long-range systems for the Armed Forces of Ukraine .

According to the Ministry of Defense , a meeting of the Contact Group for the Defense of Ukraine at the level of national directors for armaments of the partner states was held in the format of a video teleconference. Ukraine was represented by Deputy Defense Minister Volodymyr Gavrilov. The participants of the event identified the priority needs in the field of defense of Ukraine.

“The participants of the event discussed the priority needs of Ukraine in the field of defense. In the middle of them are long-range systems, integrated air defense and missile defense systems, and the like. Representatives of the partner states exchanged views and ideas on improving the effectiveness of Ukraine’s defense in the face of Russian aggression,” the report says. .

At the same time, Gavrilov expressed his deep gratitude for the cooperation and openness in developing joint decisions on the priorities in the field of defense of our state, which was subjected to an unprovoked and unjustified attack by Russia.

Ranged weapons for Ukraine

As UNIAN reported earlier, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said that discussions on providing Ukraine with long-range missiles are still ongoing. He also noted that Britain has provided Ukraine with thousands of anti-aircraft missiles and air defense systems to shoot down enemy targets in the air.

Later, Zelensky, during a visit to Brussels , said that he managed to get closer “to a decision regarding long-range weapons.” He added that there are some positive issues and agreements that have remained “behind the scenes.”

On February 18, Sunak announced that Britain would be the first country to provide Ukraine with long-range weapons . Separately, the British Prime Minister called for the development of security guarantees for Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Defense Minister Aleksey Reznikov noted that the transfer of long-range missiles is a matter of a technical solution, not a political one; and Deputy Minister Anna Malyar said that the decision to provide Ukraine with long-range weapons had been made.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...