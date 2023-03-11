Republican presidential candidate Haley defends US support of Ukraine

11.03.2023 13:16

Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley defended United States support of Ukraine at an event in Iowa on March 10 after she was interrupted by someone in the crowd arguing Ukraine is not an ally of the U.S.

That’s according to CNN, Ukrinform reports.

“Ukraine’s not our ally, why are we doing this?” an audience member at a foreign policy forum hosted by the Bastion Institute shouted out as Haley was speaking.

Haley responded that although Ukraine is not a direct ally, “we had no better ally at the United Nations than Ukraine,” and argued losing the war in Ukraine could lead to a world war.

“This isn’t about starting a war, this is about preventing a war,” Haley said.

She argued how the U.S. response to the war in Ukraine could impact how other international situations play out, namely concerns about tension between China and Taiwan.

“China’s watching what we do with Ukraine. They’re watching who we’ve sanctioned. They’re watching what other countries are joining us. If they see us stay true on Ukraine with our allies, they will hold off on Taiwan. That’s the big issue of why this all matters,” Haley said.

Since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion, the United States has provided Ukraine with over $14 billion in financial assistance.

Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images

