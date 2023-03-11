More than a thousand “chmobiks” joined the ranks of Kobzon’s fans: new numbers of Russian losses in Ukraine

Lesya Leshchenko09:00, 03/11/23

The total combat losses of the enemy from February 24, 2022 to March 11, 2023 were approximately 158 thousand among the personnel.

During the day, Ukrainian defenders destroyed more than a thousand Russian invaders . The total number of liquidated Russians in Ukraine since February 24, 2022 amounted to about 158 ​​thousand people.

“The total combat losses of the enemy from February 24, 2022 to March 11, 2023 approximately amounted to: personnel – about 158 ​​thousand (+1010) people liquidated,” the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said in a statement.

Also, the Ukrainian military as of March 11 destroyed:VIDEO OF THE DAYplay video

tanks – 3,458 (+10) units;

armored combat vehicles – 6762 (+20) units;

artillery systems – 2483 (+8) units;

MLRS – 493 (+2) units;

air defense systems – 257 (+1) units;

aircraft / helicopters – 304 /289 (+0 / +0) units;

UAV of the operational-tactical level – 2108 (+1);

cruise missiles – 907 (+0);

ships / boats – 18 (+0) units;

automotive equipment and tankers – 5344 (+7) units;

special equipment – 242 (+2).

Total losses of Russians in Ukraine as of March 11, 2023 / UNIAN infographic

The situation at the front as of March 11 – what is known

During the day, the Ukrainian military repulsed more than 100 enemy attacks in the east of the country. The enemy is concentrating its main efforts on conducting offensive operations in the Limansky, Bakhmutsky, Avdeevsky, Maryinsky and Miners directions.

At the same time, Ukrainian aviation inflicted 11 strikes on the places of concentration of forces of the invaders, and also destroyed an enemy drone, an air defense system and an ammunition depot.

Like this: Like Loading...