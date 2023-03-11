Kraken special forces unit destroy two Russian observation towers

11.03.2023 19:00

Kraken special forces unit destroyed two Russian observation towers in Bryansk and Kursk regions.

“An anti-tank group of the Kraken special forces unit destroyed two Murom autonomous observation towers in Bryansk and Kursk regions,” the special unit of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine posted on Telegram.

As noted, the destroyed towers were able to observe the Ukrainian territory 15 km deep, react to movement and adjust the work of artillery, assist Russian reconnaissance and sabotage groups, and perform other military tasks.

Ukrainian defenders used anti-tank guided missiles to destroy the towers.

As reported, Kraken special forces unit destroyed the Grenadier autonomous observation tower in Russia’s Bryansk region using a kamikaze drone.

