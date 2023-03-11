In Russia, they distinguished themselves with a new portion of lies about the ZNPP and declared that “they are not there”

Anastasia Gorbacheva15:27, 03/11/23

Mikhail Ulyanov tried to shift all the blame onto Ukraine.

The Russian Federation again distinguished itself with a false statement about Ukraine, in particular about the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant . Russia’s representative to international organizations in Vienna, Mikhail Ulyanov, said that there were no Russian troops at the Ukrainian nuclear power plant.

“As we have repeatedly explained, there are no combat army units at the station. There is only a small radiological protection unit, the presence of which at the station in the conditions of Ukrainian shelling is absolutely necessary,” the statement on the website of the Russian Foreign Ministry says .

At the same time, Ulyanov said that Russia had never taken any action against nuclear facilities.

“We have already mentioned diesel generators, the supply of fuel, equipment and materials, the creation of a protective canopy over the dry storage of spent nuclear fuel in order to avoid a nuclear catastrophe,” the diplomat explained.

In this regard, the representative of Russia stated that the Russians did not intend to leave the territory of the Ukrainian Zaporizhzhya NPP, because allegedly their activities “meet Russian and international standards in the field of nuclear safety.”

“Probably, during the next national statements, there will be calls again for Russia to stop its actions “against or at” nuclear power plants, as well as to withdraw Russian military personnel allegedly located at the ZNPP. I want to warn those who intend to use such language: we probably we will be forced to ask such delegations targeted questions with a request to clearly explain what exactly they mean,” Ulyanov summed up.

Occupation of the Zaporozhye NPP – what is known

ZNPP has been under Russian occupation for several months now. On the territory of the station there are Russian military and military equipment. In addition, from the ZNPP, the invaders constantly fire at nearby settlements, thereby creating a threat to the plant itself.

In addition, on March 9, the Russians once again launched a massive strike against Ukraine , which led to a complete blackout of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant .

President Volodymyr Zelensky stressed that Russia cannot be a conscientious participant in any relations in the nuclear field.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...