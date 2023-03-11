Collaborators are fleeing en masse from occupied Donbas to Russia – Danilov

Antonina Dolomanzhi22:19, 11.03.23

There are long queues for departure from Donetsk region and Luhansk region to the Russian Federation.

Oleksiy Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, reported that collaborators are fleeing en masse to Russia from the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

“We have information about huge queues today to leave the territory of Donetsk and Luhansk regions towards the Russian Federation. Those collaborators who were there and helped (the Russian occupiers – UNIAN) are standing in queues to leave these territories… They feel that the nearest sometimes it can be “hot” there and various events can take place,” Danilov said on the air of the information telethon .

According to the secretary of the National Security Council, this is due to the fact that collaborators monitor the situation at the front and see a significant number of liquidated Russian soldiers.

“They feel all this. And, believe me, they will feel much more in the near future,” Danilov stressed.

