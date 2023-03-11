Beginning of spring counter-offensive “not far off” – Syrsky

Vitaly Saenko14:14, 03/11/23

Colonel-General Alexander Syrsky noted that it was necessary to buy time to build up reserves and launch a spring counteroffensive.

The beginning of the spring counter-offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine with the aim of liberating Ukrainian lands from Russian invaders “is not far off.”

This is stated in the message of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the social network Facebook. Thus, the commander of the Eastern Group of Forces, Colonel General Alexander Syrsky, is on the most important sectors of the front along with his units.

“It is necessary to win time for the accumulation of reserves and the start of the spring counter-offensive, which is just around the corner,” Syrsky said.It is noted that the commander constantly “keeps the operational situation at the front under control and takes the necessary measures to keep Bakhmut under Ukrainian control.”

It is also said that the Ukrainian military give a worthy rebuff to the enemy and continue to hold the city. For the defense of Bakhmut, forces and resources are involved that prevent the enemy from realizing his plan, break his plans and force him to refuse to move forward.

The situation at the front

On March 10, at a meeting of the Headquarters of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, which was chaired by President Volodymyr Zelensky, they discussed the protection of Bakhmut in the Donetsk region and other territories of Ukraine, as well as the supply of weapons.

On March 11, the Russian occupiers made numerous unsuccessful attempts to storm Bakhmut and, in general, continue to focus their main efforts on five directions.

