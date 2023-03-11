Bakhmut has become ‘kill zone’ for Wagner Group forces – UK intel

11.03.2023

Bakhmut has become a “killing zone” that is probably highly challenging for Russia’s Wagner mercenary forces trying to continue their assault westward.

The UK Defense Ministry said this in its latest intelligence update published on Twitter, Ukrinform reports.

“Over the last four days, Wagner Group forces have taken control of most of eastern part of the Donbas town of Bakhmut. In the town center, the Bakhmutka River now marks the front line,” the update reads.

According to the ministry, Ukrainian forces hold the west of the town and have demolished key bridges over the river, “which runs through north-south through a strip of open ground 200m-800m wide, between built up areas.”

“With Ukrainian units able to fire from fortified buildings to the west, this area has become a killing zone, likely making it highly challenging for Wagner forces attempting to continue their frontal assault westwards,” the UK Defense Ministry said.

At the same time, it noted that the Ukrainian force and their supply lines to the west “remain vulnerable to the continued Russian attempts to outflank the defenders from the north and south.”

