AFU Dealt Powerful Blow To Wagner Troops Near Bakhmut With JDAM ‘Smart” Bomb: Video

The Ukrainian Air Force is using high-precision American weapons.

10.03.2023

Recently, a video of the strike of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the position of the Russian occupiers was published online. The explosion was so powerful that Internet users started talking about the new weapons of the Ukrainians.

Аccording to preliminary information, it was high-precision JDAM bombs.

A well-known Ukrainian journalist and military observer Oleksandr Kushnar writes about this on his Telegram channel.

The location of the strike by the Ukrainian Air Force was identified. This is the village of Kurdiumivka, located in the north of Bakhmut.

The Russian Wagner PMC is responsible for this hot sector. This particular sector bears the most serious threat to Ukrainian troops in Bakhmut.

Judging by the footage, the Armed Forces of Ukraine “decocooned” a very serious weapon to eliminate the threat to Bakhmut from the north.

Mr Kushnar expressed the opinion that the Armed Forces of Ukraine will expand the use of JDAM bombs at the front in the near future. This threatens the Russian army with heavy losses.

“Taking into account the fact that the Ukrainian Air Force will soon receive 30 MiG-29 units from Poland and Slovakia, and the US have hundreds of thousands of JDAM in warehouses, cheap to produce, it seems that I am understanding more deeply the reasons for the nervousness of the leader of the Wagner PMC, who complains about the disconnection of special phone lines to him,” the journalist wrote.

Reference note:

Joint Direct Attack Munition (JDAM) is a precision-guided munitions bomb produced by Boeing, the world-famous US company.

The JDAM bomb is equipped with several pairs of wings to effectively maneuver and reach the target with a possible stripped deviation of only 11 meters. The range of the strike is about 28 km.

