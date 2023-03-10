War update: Ukraine forces hit two Russian logistics hubs, six e-warfare stations

10.03.2023

Ukraine’s defense forces over the past day struck Russia’s control post, six manpower clusters, two logistics centers, three ammunition depots, and six electronic warfare stations.

That’s according to a morning update delivered by the General Staff of the Armed Forces on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

“Yesterday, the Russian Federation launched another massive missile attack on our country’s critical infrastructure and homes of the civilian population. The Russian aggressor does not give up his intentions to seize Ukraine. The enemy continues to apply terror tactics, thereby grossly violating the norms of international humanitarian law,” the report reads.

According to the General Staff, over the past day the aggressor launched 95 missiles. Of them, 34 were downed. The enemy also carried out 31 airstrikes, in particular, eight Shahed-136 kamikaze drones were employed, half of which were shot down. In addition, 65 attacks involving MLR systems were reported.

The missile threat remains high throughout Ukraine, warns the General Staff.

The enemy keeps trying to besiege the city of Bakhmut. Their main efforts are focused on running offensive operations on the Kupiansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Shakhtarsk axes. Last day, the Defense Forces repelled 102 attacks in the said areas.

On the Volyn, Polissia, Sivershchyna, and Slobozhanshchyna axes, the operational situation has seen no changes. Russia maintains its military presence in Belarus but no offensive groupings are being formed. At the same time, the enemy continues fortifying the border areas of Russia’s Kursk region. Over the past day, Russian artillery shelled Yelina in Chernihiv region; Seredyna-Buda and Atynske in Sumy region; and Kozach Lopan, Strelecha, Krasne, Vovchansk, and Bolohivka in Kharkiv region.

The enemy is trying to improve their tactical position on the Kupiansk and Lyman axes. Novomlynsk, Dvorichna, Hryanikyvka, Zapadne, Kislivka, Krokhmalne, and Berestov in Kharkiv region came under shelling, as well as Nevske, Dibrova, and Chervonopivka in Luhansk region, and Rozdolivka in Donetsk region.

The enemy does not stop the assault toward the city of Bakhmut. Ukraine’s defenders repelled multiple attacks in the area. Vasyukivka, Zaliznyanske, Minkivka, Dubovo-Vasylivka, Bohdanivka, Bakhmut, Kurdyumivka, Ozarianivka, and Maiorsk all came under enemy fire.

On the Avdiivka and Shakhtarske axes, the enemy undertook unsuccessful offensive efforts near the settlements of Krasnohorivka, Kamianka, Vodiane, Severne, Pervomaiske, Nevelske, Maryinka, Pobieda, Novomykhailivka, and Vuhledar of Donetsk region. Avdiivka, Vodiane, Pervomaiske, Heorhiivka, Nevelske, Krasnohorivka, Pobieda, Vuhledar, Prechystivka, and Neskuchne came under enemy fire.

The occupiers are on defensive on the Zaporizhia and Kherson axes. The areas of Vremivka, Novosilka, and Novopil settlements of Donetsk region were shelled; as were Hulyaipole, Zaliznychne, Hulyaipilske, Bilohirya, Mala Tokmachka, Novodanilivka, Novoandriivka, and Kamianske in Zaporizhia region, and the city of Kherson and Mykhailivka in Kherson region.

As the General Staff noted, Russian troops, in order to compromise Ukraine’s Defense Forces of Ukraine, commit crimes in the temporarily captured territories of Kherson region. This time, residents of the city of Oleshka came under false flag mortar fire.

In Rubizhne, Luhansk region, the enemy command accommodates personnel in residential quarters, taking up first and second floors of apartment blocks, while keeping local residents on upper floors), practically using civilians as a human shield.

“Over the past 24 hours, the Air Force has delivered 13 airstrikes on the enemy manpower and equipment clusters, as well as an attack on an anti-aircraft missile complex at its firing position. At the same time, missile and artillery units struck a control post, six clusters, two logistics centers, three ammunition warehouses, six electronic warfare stations, and two anti-aircraft systems in a firing position,” the General Staff concluded.

As reported earlier, from February 24, 2022 to March 9, 2023, Ukraine’s forces eliminated 156,120 Russian invaders.

