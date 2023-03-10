UOC-MP must leave all premises of the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra – Tkachenko

Yana Stavskaya22:47, 10.03.23

Tomorrow the working groups will work on the inventory of property and on the inspection of the technical condition of buildings and structures.

The UOC of the Moscow Patriarchate must leave all the rented premises of the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra, said the Minister of Culture and Information Policy Alexander Tkachenko.

Tkachenko stressed that the termination of agreements with the UOC-MP means the release of all premises and territories from the Moscow Patriarchate from March 29.

“In accordance with a certain legal framework of the procedure, tomorrow (March 11 – UNIAN) the working groups formed by the reserve will work on the inventory of property and on the inspection of the technical condition of buildings and structures,” the minister wrote on Telegram .

The UOC-MP is evicted from the Lavra – what is known

On March 10, the UOC-MP announced the letter from the administration of the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra nature reserve, which referred to the termination of contracts for the lease of premises.

Agreements with the Moscow Patriarchate were signed back in July 2013 – during the time of the fugitive President Viktor Yanukovych, and provided for free use of the “branch” of the ROC of religious buildings and state property.

At the same time, the interdepartmental group, during its work, established a violation by the monastery of the terms of the agreement on the use of state property. Referring to these conclusions, the reserve turned to the UOC-MP

However, the Moscow Patriarchate did not see “legal grounds” for terminating the lease, saying that the monks would not leave the premises. . Moreover, the MP is not going to give the state material values ​​and “cultural heritage”, which the monks allegedly revived and preserved.

