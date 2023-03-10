Ukrainian forces destroy seven boats with Russian saboteurs near Kherson

10.03.2023

The Defense Forces of Ukraine prevented another attempt by Russian invaders to land sabotage and reconnaissance groups on the islands near Kherson, destroying seven enemy boats.

The Defense Ministry’s press service said this in a Telegram post, Ukrinform reports.

“The enemy equipped them [boats] with outboard motors and machine guns, strengthened the sides and tried to reach the islands in such a way. Their ‘action’ was unsuccessful, because the boats and personnel in the amount of nearly 20 people were eliminated in three days,” said Natalia Humeniuk, head of the Southern Defense Forces joint press center.Read also: Russians shell Donetsk region with Grad MLRS

According to her, a grey area remains on these islands. The Russians are constantly trying to land sabotage and reconnaissance groups there, but their attempts are unsuccessful, Humeniuk noted.

As reported by Ukrinform, a footage showing the work of Ukrainian intelligence officers in Kherson region was posted on social media.

Like this: Like Loading...