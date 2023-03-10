scradge1

There are no words…….

https://www.linkedin.com/posts/pallemathiasen_warcrimes-russia-putin-activity-7039854466895876096-Y_zg?utm_source=share&utm_medium=member_ios

One comment

  1. The most evil creatures that ever breathed oxygen come from putlerstan.
    The punishment must be as savage as the putinazis are and must last for 100 years.

    Reply

Enter comments here: