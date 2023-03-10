“Ritual burning”: in the Russian Federation, partisans destroyed the combat aircraft of the invaders (video)

Marta Gichko18:02, 10.03.23

The plane was burned at an air base located deep in the rear of the Russian Federation.

On the night of March 10, near Vladivostok, partisans burned a combat aircraft of the Russian invaders.

According to the Legion “Freedom of Russia”, the Su-27 combat aircraft was destroyed at the Russian airbase “Central Corner” in the city of Artem, Primorsky Krai.

"Nothing happened" at the Tsentralnaya Uglovaya air base in the city of Artyom, Primorsky Krai, where the 22nd Guards Aviation Regiment of the Russian Aerospace Forces is based. The Su-27 combat aircraft became the object of almost ritual burning," the Legion noted.

The authors of “Improving the statistics of the Armed Forces of Ukraine” sent a video confirmation of the destruction of the Russian “bird”.

The successes of the partisans

The partisan movement has intensified not only in the occupied territories, but also in the rear regions of the Russian Federation, as well as on the territory of Belarus.

In particular, there were explosions at the Belarusian military airfield recently . As a result of the attack, the A-50 radar aircraft was damaged. Belarusian partisans took responsibility for this.

Later, a video appeared on the network from a drone that landed on a Russian military aircraft. BYPOL said the guerrillas conducted drone reconnaissance for two weeks.

Before that, in the occupied Crimea, an explosion of an unknown object damaged the railway track near the village of Pochtovoe near Simferopol, and in the Rostov region of Russia, Ukrainian partisans killed 19 members of the Russian private military company Wagner.

