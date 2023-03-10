Protesters In Georgia Present New Ultimatum To The Authorities

They will leave the streets only if these demands are met.

10.03.2023

Georgian protesters have given a new ultimatum to the authorities of the country, demanding the dissolution of the government and the calling of early elections.

The protesters are ready to leave the streets only in case the aforementioned demands are met, the Rustavi 2 Georgian TV channel reports.

Earlier the protesters demanded from the authorities to abandon the law on “foreign agents” and release all those detained during the rallies. These demands have already been met.

A new ultimatum was voiced by opposition politicians in the evening of Thursday, March 9, on the third day of mass protests in the Georgian capital. People once again gathered in front of the Georgian parliament.

It is worth noting that the protesters are holding not only Georgian flags but Ukrainian flags as well, thus expressing solidarity with the Ukrainian people in the war with Russia.

Additionally, the protesters are carrying EU symbols, emphasizing Georgian society’s European aspirations. Part of the opposition notes that it will not stop the street protests until it is convinced that the country’s European path is unshakable.

Like this: Like Loading...