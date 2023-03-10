Polish website says Germany opposes EU plan to secure Russian reparations for Ukraine

10.03.2023 13:30

Germany has come out against a proposed international mechanism to secure reparations from Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, according to a Polish website.

The proposed mechanism is included in the draft conclusions of an upcoming meeting of European Union leaders in Brussels, Belgium, Poland’s biznesalert.pl website reported on Friday.

However, “Germany is seeking for this passage to be removed,” biznesalert.pl said.

The Polish website added that the draft conclusions “have been circulated among member states as a basis for negotiation.”

‘International mechanism of compensation’ for Ukraine

“Under point seven, the draft document says that the EU fully supports the establishment of an international mechanism of compensation for damages and losses, as well as the documentation of evidence and compensation claims regarding the damage inflicted by Russia,” biznesalert.pl said.

According to the Polish website, the draft further “states the need to use frozen and confiscated Russian assets for the purposes of rebuilding Ukraine and providing reparations, in compliance with EU and international regulations.”

‘Mechanism for recording losses caused by Russia’

“In its comments on the draft, Germany has proposed removing the passage stating the EU’s full support for the establishment of an international compensation mechanism,” biznesalert.pl wrote.

Instead, “Berlin has suggested a less binding formulation, namely that there is a need to create a mechanism for recording losses caused by Russia,” according to the Polish website.

“This formulation does not postulate the creation of an international compensation mechanism that would help secure reparations from Russia,” biznesalert.pl claimed.

It concluded: “Interestingly, this comes against the background of a dispute between Poland and Germany” over compensation for World War II.

“Poland has reintroduced the subject of reparations for World War II, an issue that Germany regards as closed,” biznesalert.pl wrote. “Talks on the topic are ongoing, so far without bearing fruit.”

Friday is day 380 of Russia’s war on Ukraine.

