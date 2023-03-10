scradge1

Oscars: Scrap “Top Gun”

https://dianefrancis.substack.com/p/oscars-scrap-top-gun?utm_source=substack&utm_medium=email

One comment

  1. Interesting that Cruise does not appear on the impressive list of Hollywood stars and celebs assembled by Tim Snyder to champion Ukraine’s cause.
    No surprise to learn that Rybolovlev is a lackey of Trumpkov. What wealthy putlerite isn’t?

    Reply

Enter comments here: