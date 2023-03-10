From the LinkedIn page of Shaun Topham

Mar 10

The murder of unarmed prisoner of war Oleksandr Matsievskyi was a defining moment. It was a microcosm of this war; courage in the face of evil, of dignity triumphing over degenerates. It was an insight into the Bucha atrocities. It epitomised the indomitable Ukrainian Spirit outshining the russian malevolence.

It leaves the fence-sitters who want to remain neutral, nowhere to hide. The gulf between the Ukrainian humanity and the russian malignance is far too big for that.

Oleksandr Matsievskyi has reminded us all that whilst we all get to die, not all of us will get to choose how or when. He has reminded us all that are just a few things worth dying for, things like our family and our freedom.

Terry Pratchett put it like this, “Knowing that you are going to die is, I suspect, the beginning of wisdom.”

We must never forget Oleksandr Matsievskyi and we must repeatedly and defiantly echo his call Slava Ukraini.

