From the LinkedIn page of Maryna Chekh

‼️ Zaporozhye NPP was completely de-energized due to missile strikes; if it is impossible to resume the external power supply of the station within 10 days, “an accident with radiation consequences for the whole world may occur,” Energoatom warned.
ZNPP is under putinazi occupation.
Were the bastards actually trying for a Chernobyl situation and attempting to put Ukraine in the frame, or was it planned as a warning?
Who knows what these nazi scum will or won’t do?