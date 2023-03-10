First Nordstream blasts suspects identified

Investigators of the September 26 Nordstream blasts appear to have eventually identified two suspects they claim could be responsible.

During ‘Operation Bert’ several explosives blew up parts of the Nordstream 2 pipeline and caused a big leak through which tons of methane were released into the Baltic Sea.

Ukraine was accused of being the mastermind behind the attacks on September 26, but denied any involvement.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov called the report a “co-ordinated fake news media campaign” and told the state news agency Ria-Novosti those who attacked the pipeline “clearly… want to divert attention.”

Russia has blamed the United States and the UK for the explosions and called on the UN Security Council to independently investigate them.

Peskov argued that neither a Bert nor Kyiv would have been able to organize these special ops style attacks on their own.

© 2023 The Daily Bert

Like this: Like Loading...