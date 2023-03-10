DTEK built a new powerful wind farm in Mykolaiv region

Ivan Boyko12:55, 03/10/23

DTEK has completed the construction of the first stage of the Tiligulskaya wind farm with a capacity of 114 MW in the Mykolaiv region.

“19 wind turbines will start generating electricity to maintain the energy balance of Ukraine. The implementation of the project will make it possible to take the first step towards achieving the goals of the 30 to 2030 initiative, the goal of which is to have 30 GW of installed renewable energy capacity in Ukraine by 2030,” the company said .

DTEK is considering the possibility of wind farms reaching their full design capacity of 500 MW. Now the search for options for further implementation of the project is underway, in particular negotiations with international donors and partners.

“In 2022, we had big plans for the construction of a new – Tiligulskaya wind farm. However, the Russian invasion temporarily suspended the project. Today I want to say: we have decided to resume the construction of the wind farm and in the coming weeks the first stage of the station will begin to operate at full capacity. War will not stop us. We continue to create jobs, pay taxes, mine coal, generate electricity, restore networks, fight for our energy independence and invest in the future. We will win the war, “said the owner, businessman Rinat Akhmetov.

According to Maxim Timchenko, General Director of the company, the opening of the new wind farm is another practical step for DTEK on this path, which the company has taken despite the military conditions.

“Russia destroys, and Ukraine creates. This is our cardinal difference in worldviews. DTEK is building new energy facilities because it believes in Ukraine’s victory, we are signaling to international partners that it is possible to invest in Ukraine today without waiting for the end of the war “, – the press service quotes the words of CEO Timchenko.

Today, RES capacity has been installed in Ukraine, taking into account the temporarily occupied facilities in the south of the country – about 10 GW.

(C)UNIAN 2023

