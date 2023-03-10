A Russian occupier flies high above the ground after Ukrainian artillery strike

10.03.23
Ukrainian artillerymen destroyed the position of the Russian invaders with an accurate shot.
According to Tsenzor.NET, the effective work of the Ukrainian artillerymen was recorded by a drone , through which the attack was corrected. The moment when the body of one of the occupiers is thrown high up and thrown several tens of meters away from the explosion site was also captured by the UAV camera.
Источник: https://censor.net/ru/v3404853
Beautiful flight! Maybe we’ll see some competition to flying turrets with flying cockroaches.
Arms manufacturers should send their new stuff to Ukraine for testing on the ruSSians. Would also benefit our military intelligence. 🤣