A Russian occupier flies high above the ground after Ukrainian artillery strike

10.03.23

Ukrainian artillerymen destroyed the position of the Russian invaders with an accurate shot.

According to Tsenzor.NET, the effective work of the Ukrainian artillerymen was recorded by a drone , through which the attack was corrected. The moment when the body of one of the occupiers is thrown high up and thrown several tens of meters away from the explosion site was also captured by the UAV camera.

