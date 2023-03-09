Ukraine’s Air Force inflicts 12 strikes on Russian position in past day – General Staff

08.03.2023

The Russian Federation has not abandoned its intentions to occupy Ukraine and continues its full-scale armed aggression.

That’s according to an evening update by the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces, Ukrinform reports.

The invaders’ main focus is the offensive operations on Kupyansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Shakhtarske axes.

The enemy continues to violate the rules of International Humanitarian Law, shelling civilian facilities and homes.

During the day of March 8, the adversary launched 22 air strikes, and 29 MLRS attacks. In particular, the enemy launched a Shahed-136 kamikaze drone, which was downed.

The threat of missile strikes across Ukraine remains.

Volyn, Polissya, Sivershchyna, and Slobozhanshchyna axes: no significant changes. No signs of any offensive groupings being formed were spotted. During the day of March 8, the enemy shelled the vicinities of settlements of Sen’kivka (Chernihiv region), Kharkivka, Atyns’ke (Sumy region), Strilecha, Ternova, Vil’cha, Kam’yanka, Dvorichna, and Holubivka (Kharkiv region).

Kup’yans’k and Lyman axes: the adversary continues its attempts to break through the defense of Ukrainian troops. The enemy conducted unsuccessful offensives towards Hryanykivka, Spirne, and Bilohorivka. The invaders fired artillery at a number of settlements. Among them are Vil’shana, Kup’yans’k, Kyslivka, and Pershotravneve (Kharkiv region), Stel’makhivka, Nevs’ke, Chervonopopivka (Luhansk region), Novoselivka, Kolodyazi, Dibrova, and Berestove (Donetsk region).

Bakhmut axis: the enemy continues to advance. The assault on the city of Bakhmut does not cease. Ukrainian defenders repelled attacks in the vicinities of Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Dubovo-Vasylivka, Bakhmut, and Ivanivske. Zaliznyanske, Hryhorivka, Bohdanivka, Bakhmut, Kostyantynivka, Kurdyumivka, Ozaryanivka, Dyliivka, Druzhba, and New York (Donetsk region) came under enemy fire.

Avdiivka and Shakhtars’ke axes: the adversary conducted unsuccessful offensive operations towards Kamyanka, Sieverne, Pervomaiske, Nevel’s’ke, and Novomykhailivka (Donetsk region). The enemy shelled more than 15 settlements, including Oleksandropil, Lastochkyne, Avdiivka, Vodiane, Pervomaiske, Karlivka, Heorhiivka, Vuhledar, Zolota Nyva, and Velyka Novosilka (Donetsk region).

Zaporizhia and Kherson axes: the adversary is on defense. Over 30 settlements near the line of contact came under fire. These include Vremivka, Novosilka, Novopil’ (Donetsk region), Hulyaipole, Zaliznychne, Bilohir’ya, Mala Tokmachka, Orikhiv, Novoandriivka, Kam’yans’ke (Zaporizhia region), Zmiivka, Vesele, Mykolaivka, Ol’hivka, L’vove, Ponyativka, Mykil’s’ke, Antonivka, Zelenivka, and Dniprovs’ke (Kherson region).

In Kreminna (Luhansk region), there has been a spike in the number of cases where local residents are evicted from their homes by the so-called local “authorities” established by the occupation regime. The evictions are backed by the invading forces to provide additional accommodation for newly arrived troops.

The level of discontent with the commanders’ actions has been spiking among those mobilized to the Russian armed forces. The main reason is the increasing number of cases where soldiers with no combat experience, who previously served in support units, are forced to take part in assault operations. This causes a drastic increase in casualties, while inexperienced soldiers refuse to be thrown into the grinder.

The Ukrainian Air Force launched 11 air strikes on the enemy manpower and equipment clusters and and one on the position of the enemy’s anti-aircraft missile system.

On March 8, units of Ukrainian missile and artillery troops also hit a Russian command post.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Ukraine’s Defense Forces from February 24, 2022 to March 8, 2023 eliminated nearly 155,530 Russian invaders, including 700 in the past day alone.

Like this: Like Loading...