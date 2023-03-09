onlyfactsplease

Special Forces of Security Service destroy Russian Solntsepyok MLRS right at time of salvo

March 8, 2023

Fighters of the Special Forces of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) destroyed a Russian Solntsepyok MLRS with an FPV drone.

Source: SSU press service

Quote: “Soldiers of the Special Group Alpha of the Security Service burned a Russian Solntsepyok heavy flamethrower system right at the moment of its salvo. The ‘second army of the world’ was left without another ‘there are no analogues’.

One comment

  1. This is a truly dreadful weapon. Many lives will be saved by its destruction.

    “There are at least two types of warheads – incendiary and thermobaric. The thermobaric weapons are also called vacuum or fuel-air explosives. This type of munitions releases a large cloud of flammable gas and causes massive explosions. It is used to clear out buildings, bunkers and other fortifications. The TOS-1A heavy flamethrower system launches a single rocket, or a pair of two rockets within 0.5 s. Full salvo duration is 12 seconds when launching rockets manually an 6 seconds when launching all rockets in automatic mode.”

    Source : https://www.military-today.com/artillery/tos_1a.htm

