Special Forces of Security Service destroy Russian Solntsepyok MLRS right at time of salvo

March 8, 2023
Fighters of the Special Forces of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) destroyed a Russian Solntsepyok MLRS with an FPV drone.
Source: SSU press service
Quote: “Soldiers of the Special Group Alpha of the Security Service burned a Russian Solntsepyok heavy flamethrower system right at the moment of its salvo. The ‘second army of the world’ was left without another ‘there are no analogues’.
One comment
This is a truly dreadful weapon. Many lives will be saved by its destruction.
“There are at least two types of warheads – incendiary and thermobaric. The thermobaric weapons are also called vacuum or fuel-air explosives. This type of munitions releases a large cloud of flammable gas and causes massive explosions. It is used to clear out buildings, bunkers and other fortifications. The TOS-1A heavy flamethrower system launches a single rocket, or a pair of two rockets within 0.5 s. Full salvo duration is 12 seconds when launching rockets manually an 6 seconds when launching all rockets in automatic mode.”
