Special Forces of Security Service destroy Russian Solntsepyok MLRS right at time of salvo

March 8, 2023

Fighters of the Special Forces of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) destroyed a Russian Solntsepyok MLRS with an FPV drone.

Source: SSU press service

Quote: “Soldiers of the Special Group Alpha of the Security Service burned a Russian Solntsepyok heavy flamethrower system right at the moment of its salvo. The ‘second army of the world’ was left without another ‘there are no analogues’.

