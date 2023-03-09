Serious destruction in the Dnipropetrovsk region: fires started after the attack, there is a victim

Vitaly Saenko08:39, 09.03.23

Hits occurred in the Dnieper, Pavlograd, Krivoy Rog and Nikopol regions.

In four districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region, hits were recorded after massive Russian strikes , there are dead and wounded. This was announced in his Telegram channel by the head of the Dnepropetrovsk regional military administration Sergey Lysak .

“The enemy attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region with drones and missiles. Arrivals – in the Dnieper, Pavlograd, Krivoy Rog and Nikopol regions,” the head of the UVA said.

In particular, according to preliminary data, one person died and two were injured because of this massive attack

“As a result of the shelling, a 34-year-old man was killed. A 28-year-old woman and a 19-year-old boy were injured. They were hospitalized. Enemy attacks caused several fires in the area,” Lysak said.

Energy infrastructure and industrial plants were also damaged. “There is serious destruction there. Relevant services are working on the ground. They are taming fires and eliminating the consequences of attacks,” Lysak said.

Also, the Russian invaders continued to carry out artillery shelling of the Nikopol region. Blows were inflicted on the Krasnogrigoryevsk community and the city of Nikopol. In total, the invaders fired almost 40 shells.

