Russians hit public transport stop in Kherson, three people killed

09.03.2023 12:19

Three civilians were killed as Russian forces targeted a public transport stop in Kherson city.

Andriy Yermak, head of the Ukrainian President’s Office, wrote this on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

“Russian terrorists shelled Kherson in the morning. They hit, among other objects, a public transport stop,” Yermak said.

Three people were killed as a result of the shelling.

As reported by Ukrinform, earlier First Deputy Chairman of the Kherson Regional Council, Yuriy Sobolevskyi, informed that Russian troops were shelling the center of Kherson.

