Russian invaders hit Odessa: “arrival” at the energy infrastructure facility

Lights were switched off in the city.

Russian occupiers attacked Odessa . As a target, the invaders again chose an energy infrastructure facility.

According to the speaker of the operational headquarters of the Odesa OVA, Sergei Bratchuk, said that residential buildings were damaged as a result of the attack, but there were no victims or injured among the people.

“The electricity was turned off in the city as a preventive measure. We cannot yet say that electric transport will work by morning, but there will be movement around the city,” Bratchuk said on the air of the national telethon.

Rocket attack on Ukraine on March 9 – what is known

On the night of March 9, an air alert was announced in all regions of Ukraine . Explosions were heard in a number of regions, in the Odessa region and Kharkov there were hits on energy facilities.

An adviser to the head of the Kharkiv Regional Council, Natalya Popova, spoke about the consequences of getting into a residential building, as a result of which two people were injured.

A strong explosion thundered in Kyiv. He was heard by the inhabitants of Troyeshchyna and on the Left Bank. Later, the mayor of Kyiv, Vitali Klitschko, said that explosions had taken place in the Goloseevsky district of the capital. All the necessary services left the scene of the incident.

