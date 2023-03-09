scradge1

Ronald Reagan “Empire of evil” speech; anniversary

From the LinkedIn page of Martin Vrečko

https://www.linkedin.com/posts/martin-vrečko-b64187129_ukraine-republicans-leadership-activity-7039200077340368896-iu3J?utm_source=share&utm_medium=member_ios

One comment

  1. Would have ended in 1991 had Bush allowed Russia to disintegrate. But the fuckin asshole with his chicken Kyiv comments should be in hell.

    Reply

Enter comments here: